UPDATE: Acting Secretary of State orders recount in Commonwealth Court race

HARRISBURG — On Thursday, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid ordered a recount in the Commonwealth Court race for two open seats on Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court.

Stacy Marie Wallace (R) finished with 26.61 percent of the total votes to secure one of the open seats.

Lori A. Dumas (D), the second-place finisher, and Drew Crompton (R), the third-place finisher, have vote totals within the one-half of one percent margin, which requires a mandatory recount under state law.

The Commonwealth Court is an intermediate appellate court that primarily handles matters involving state and local governments. It also acts as a trial court when lawsuits are filed against the Commonwealth.

As of Tuesday’s deadline for counties to submit unofficial returns, the unofficial returns for the Commonwealth Court race submitted by all 67 counties showed the following results:

Stacy Marie Wallace (R) – 1,352,365 (26.61 percent)

Lori A. Dumas (D) – 1,288,936 (25.36 percent)

Drew Crompton (R) – 1,272,132 (25.03 percent)

David Lee Spurgeon (D) – 1,168,314 (22.99 percent)

The recount will begin on Nov. 17 and must be completed by noon on Nov. 23. Counties must submit results of the recount to the Department of State by noon on Nov. 24. Results will be published HERE after information from the counties is received.

Department staff will provide procedural guidance to the counties to ensure a smooth and uniform recount. The department estimates that the recount will cost at least $1.3 million of taxpayer funds.

This is the fifth time the automatic recount provision under Act 97 of 2004 has been triggered.

The first recount was conducted in the Superior Court race in November 2009, where nine candidates were competing for four vacancies. In that election, there was a difference of 3,330 votes between the fourth- and sixth-place candidates, and a margin of 2,006 votes between the fourth- and fifth-place finishers. The recount affirmed the initial results.

The second recount was ordered in May 2011 in the Democratic primary contest for a seat on the Commonwealth Court, when the margin between the two candidates was 2,116 votes. This recount also affirmed the initial results.

Unofficial returns for the Nov. 2 election can be found HERE.

