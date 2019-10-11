Action News LIVE from Edinboro University Homecoming 2019

Every year around this time, the Annual Homecoming festivities take over the town of Edinboro.

Chelsey Withers was LIVE this morning from Edinboro to give you a sneak peek at all the exciting events taking place now through Saturday’s big Homecoming game.

It certainly is an exciting weekend as hundreds of alumni are planning to track back to their old college stomping grounds.

However, this year it is all about getting creative with a theme of One Hundred Years of Art.

Chelsey spoke with the Director of Alumni Engagement at Edinboro University Amanda Sissem about things happening this weekend.

You can find a schedule of events online at http://homecoming.edinboro.edu/.