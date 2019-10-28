Action News LIVE from Mercyhurst University as they prepare for ‘Oh Solo Wainwright- An Evening with Rufus’ concert

Mercyhurst Institute for Arts and Culture is bringing yet another internationally known artist to the area.

“Oh Solo Wainwright- An Evening with Rufus” brings Rufus Wainwright to the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center.

Watch Samiar Nefzi LIVE from Mercyhurst University with the Director of the Mercyhurst Institute for Arts and Culture—Brett Johnson—with much more on the one-night engagement.

Rufus Wainwright is internationally known for his voice. The Grammy-nominated performer has collaborated with some well-known artists like Elton John and Boy George.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center on November 2nd. Tickets are still available, ranging in price from $26 to $36.