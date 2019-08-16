Action News live from the kick off of Celebrate Erie

With so much going on downtown to prepare for this year’s Celebrate Erie event, Action News went downtown and see what all was going on.

Organizers tell Action News that Celebrate Erie is a way to support downtown and bring people together.

The free, three-day summer festival showcases local food, drinks, art, culture, and of course, music. Most importantly, it showcases the local people that make Erie worth celebrating.

Free shuttle service will be provided by EMTA. Parking at the Lincoln Park-N-Ride, and Liberty Park is free. Celebrate Erie kicks off today at noon and runs throughout the weekend.