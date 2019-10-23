Active shooter training session to take place today

A training session is set to take place today to help members of the public feel prepared in the event of an active shooter.

The Brookside Volunteer Fire Department will host a “active shooter preparedness” and “Stop the Bleed” training that will take place at their fire department located at 3560 Athens Street in Erie.

This is a two-hour training event and it will begin at 7:00pm tonight. The department is asking for donations of any size as a fee for attending. All members of the public are invited to attend the session.