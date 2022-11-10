Following the midterms, a lot of voters are breathing a sigh of relief. Regardless of political affiliation, a lot of people can get a bit anxious leading up to the big day.

Thursday night, one group took to Perry Square to celebrate not only the freedom to vote, but also human rights as a whole.

The activist group, Erie County United, has been canvasing voters all summer and are celebrating that Election Day went smoothly and that so many people came out to participate in democracy.

Many people find themselves invested in elections, feeling tensions rise facing stakes like never before.

For activism group Erie County United, they see Election Day as a big win and are looking forward to what comes next.

To celebrate, they held a rally in Perry Square Thursday, Nov. 10, and marched proudly.

“As I’m talking to people, the two feelings that we’re feeling, one is relief. We can breathe because we know that we’re protected. And the second is joy; we know that the people did this. When we vote, we win,” said Molly Brechtel, organizer, Erie County United.

Voter turnout this year is proof that people could see real-life and everyday impacts from the decisions of politicians on both sides.

For some, abortion was seen as one of the biggest issues on the ballot this year as young people were seen voting at higher rates than usual.

All of this led Erie County to a 58.7% voter turnout for the midterm election.

“I just want to say thank you and show my gratitude and appreciation for all of the people that have worked in elections, the poll workers, the poll watchers, the people that came out to vote,” said Margret, voting activist.

Margret says that the turnout was a great sign, but she says that we all can still do better.

“I think that we have a lot of work ahead of us, I’m pledging to do that. I think all of us are out here tonight also to exercise that right. If we don’t use it, we lose it,” said Margret.

Those in attendance made signs in Perry Square and marched down State Street towards the Bayfront, cheering.