Activists from a group called Hold Erie Coke Accountable are reminding community members to provide feedback about the future of the site.

The Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority and the Erie County Redevelopment Authority are looking into acquiring the former Erie Coke site located at the foot of East Ave. in Erie.

An organization called Hold Erie Coke Accountable is encouraging the community to participate during the public comment period which ends Nov. 10.

Community members can provide feedback on the possible acquisition and cleanup of the site.

A public meeting is scheduled for Oct. 23 at 6:00 p.m. at East Middle School.