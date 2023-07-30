A group of people were in Perry Square protesting the arrival of Former President Donald Trump.

The protest at Perry Square was organized by the Democratic Socialists Chapter of America: Erie.

Organizers said politicians in government are to serve the needs of the people and we are not there to serve the agendas of the politicians.

They were also collecting food donations to help the needy in our community.

“Even though this might not be the massive counter protests that you see in bigger cities those stories that you see from our people and our community have the power that we need to move forward together,” said Katheryn Dickey, a protester in attendance.