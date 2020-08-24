Activists speak out on the nationwide protests on a week long special called Finding Hope Together

It’s been a Summer of discord across the country.

The killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor as well as others have galvanized another generation to protest in the streets.

Another incident just occurred in which a white police officer shot a black man over in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

We witnessed protests against incidents such as these here in Erie back in late May.

A peaceful protest that later turned into a full scale riot over in Perry Square.

Protesters and police were injured during the confrontation.

Downtown businesses were damaged and some where even set on fire. Some protesters were even arrested.

The night included a highly publicized confrontation between cops and a protester, resulted in the city and a police officer being sued.

This week we’re taking a hard look at the issues behind the unrest and what we can do as a community to move forward.

The week long series is called “Finding Hope Together” and it comes after the start of a violent Summer here in Erie.

In order to get a better sense of why this took place and where we go from here, we are listening to voices from the community.

“The ownership of man under any condition anywhere in the world is unacceptable,” said Gary Horton, President of NAACP of Erie.

As civil rights activist Gary Horton walked through his garden, he said that the reason many people are protesting today does not differ from the reasons over the past 400 years.

Horton said that the roots of the protest go far deeper than the death of George Floyd.

The President of the local NAACP said that 1619 is when slavery and it’s humanity began here in America.

Horton said that those descendants will never let America repeat the past.

“But never again is the battle cry from people in the streets,” said Horton.

Horton also said that the ideology that supported slavery still lingers. White supremacy, police interaction with non-white communities, racial division jobs, the economy and so much more.

“As one young lady told me that when the blacks kill each other they’re caught and arrested and charged, but when police do the bad acts as you’re describing, they go free,” said Horton.

Similar issues continue right here in Erie.

“Where someone has lost their life through an act of violence in the neighborhoods of Erie and we just marched through these neighborhoods, the event itself had a positive impact in the community, not just the events that happened later on that night. Just to see all types of people come together,” said Jamal Allen, Activist, Erie Equal.

What happened in Erie on May 30th many believe is the result of an improperly organized protest.

Horton said that he has organized and attended hundreds of events that were peaceful.

While there might not be a perfect way to protest, Horton said that the ultimate way is to exercise your voice and vote.

As for calls to defund the police departments, Horton objects.

“No, we need police. We just need police to stop doing some of the things that they’re doing to people that have caused the spotlight to be shined on them,” said Horton.

Tomorrow August 25th we will continue to dive deeper into why the protests and we will also be speaking to a church leader.

