Actor Ethan Embry will not appear at ‘Wonders Night’ at UPMC Park on Saturday

The Erie SeaWolves announced on Tuesday that Ethan Embry will no longer be able to attend Wonders Night at UPMC Park this Saturday, Sept. 4.

Embry is taking precaution due to health and safety protocols associated with his current series. He played T.B. Player in the 1996 movie That Thing You Do!

The Seawolves assured fans Tom Everett Scott (Guy “Shades” Patterson), Johnathon Schaech (James “Jimmy” Mattingly II) and Steve Zahn (Leonard “Lenny” Haise) will still be in attendance.

As a result of this change, VIP or Autograph Pass holders may request a refund until Thursday at 5 PM (ET). If any passes are refunded due to this change, they will be opened up to those currently on the event’s wait list. After the Sept. 2 deadline, no refunds will be issued.

For full details of Wonders Night at UPMC Park presented by UPMC Hamot and UPMC Health Plan, click HERE.

