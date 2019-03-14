Actor Jussie Smollett appears in court Video

'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett was back in court today. After appearing on his show the night before, Smollett stood before a judge in a packed courtroom in Chicago today.

It was back in January that Smollett told police he was the victim of a hate crime, alleging two men attacked him using racial and homophobic slurs and putting a noose around his neck.

Last Thursday, a grand jury charged Smollett with 16 felony counts, accusing the actor of lying to investigators and staging his attack.

Smollett also learned today he will be allowed to travel to New York and California to meet with attorneys, as long as he notifies the court.

He's due back in court on April 17th.