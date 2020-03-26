Actor with local roots continues to thrive in Hollywood despite COVID-19 pandemic

A young actor with local roots continues to thrive in Hollywood despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Achillie is a McDowell graduate turned into a Hollywood actor.

Achillie spoke to us about his thoughts on the affects COVID-19 is having on actors and their careers.

Achillie says his auditions are now self taped and his acting classes are being done via video chat.

Achillie says even though an individual may not contract the virus, they can still be a carrier.

“I just pray everybody listens to what everybody’s telling us to do. Quarantine yourselves and stay at home,” said James Achillie, Millcreek native/Actor.

Achillie has been featured in TV shows including “The Rookie” and nabbed a lead role in a Lifetime movie called “Crazy Love.”