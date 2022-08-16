Students of Mercyhurst University will be given the opportunity to receive world-class instruction without having to pay more tuition.

The university announced that Actress and Singer Betty Buckley will be returning to campus to do a week- long acting workshop.

The workshop will be held Sept. 19-24.

The vice president of academic affairs of Mercyhurst said she anticipates that voice lessons, acting, and character development will be taught by Buckley during the workshop.

She told us what it means to bring the world-class talent to local students.

“We’re a teaching institution. So the ability to give this extra to our students is part of why we are here and why we do what we do,” said Joanne Hosey-McGurk, Vice President of Academic Affairs of Mercyhurst University.

Buckley will also perform in a concert for the public on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.