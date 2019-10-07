Actress, author, and philanthropist Deborah Goodrich Royce hosting a book signing at Mercyhurst University

Students and community members are gathering at Mercyhurst University for a special book signing today.

Actress, author, and philanthropist Deborah Goodrich Royce will be sharing highlights of her career with the community through a book signing for her debut novel, Finding Mrs. Ford.

Many fans remember Goodrich Royce in the leading role of Silver Kane on the long running ABC soap opera All My Children. She was also a star in the television series Beverly Hills 90210, among others.

Today, she is inviting the community to learn about her thriller, a plot about the past catching up with a woman.

“It’s a thriller so it’s plot driven, but it’s also a character piece. My favorite thing is when someone tells me they read it once for the plot and went back to read it for the writing and the exploration of a character,” said Deborah Goodrich Royce.

Goodrich Royce looks forward to sharing her next novel Ruby Falls.