Actresses, CEOs arrested in nationwide college admissions cheating scam

Actresses and chief executives are among 50 people arrested in a nationwide college admissions cheating scam, according to court records unsealed in Boston Tuesday.

Those indicted allegedly paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into elite colleges, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors said.

In most cases the students did not know their admission was contingent on a bribe, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.