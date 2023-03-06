Warm front will spread some showers later today. As the low passes tonight, the rain will change to some wet snow by late evening. Some steadier bands for the eastern mountains, mainly after midnight. Up to 4-5″ possible in parts of Warren county, particularly along and east of Warren. Up to an inch for Erie to Meadville, with a couple of inches in the traditional snow belts. Roads may be slippery for early morning travelers tomorrow. Snow quickly ends early tomorrow morning, with a cold wind. Latest forecast available at www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2go app