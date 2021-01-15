Additional 1,000 Pennsylvania National Guard members activated to support Washington D.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that approximately 1,000 additional Pennsylvania National Guard members have been activated to support Washington D.C. in preparation for the Presidential Inauguration.

They have been activated to support the D.C. National Guard and other civil authorities as the inauguration grows closer.

This additional 1,000 guard members brings the total number of Pennsylvania National Guard members assisting to nearly 2,000.

“As the number of Guard forces from around the country continues to build in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania is now sending an additional 1,000 of its Guard members to help ensure the safe and peaceful inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden,” said Gov. Wolf.

“By having one of the largest Guards in the nation, the Pennsylvania Guard has the trained resources needed to respond to concurrent missions within our commonwealth, across our nation and overseas. I am thankful for their selfless service, as well as the sacrifices of our service members’ families and their employers, especially during these unprecedented times in our nation’s history.”