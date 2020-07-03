Additional Charges Emerge in Manhunt Case

The man who led police on a manhunt and killed two people, 25-year-old Cody Potthoff is facing additional charges to go along with the murders of 41-year-old Ian Welden and 66-year-old John Burick.

According to the Erie Times News, two criminal complaints referred to the encounter with police in Edinboro, which led to a chase and manhunt, as well as the stolen jeep in Columbus township, during law enforcement’s pursuit.

Another man, 24-year-old Cameron Zimmerman was also charged as an accomplice with abuse of a corpse in the case.