Addressing flooding issues in Millcreek Township

Progress is being made on fixing flooding issues in one Millcreek Township neighborhood.

Residents who live in the area of West 28 Street and McKee Road have been voicing their concerns about flooding for nearly two years. Some of them said the overflow of water comes from storm grate openings, and even ends up in their basements in some of the cases.

The Director of Planning and Development for Millcreek said they are in progress of designing an overflow basin for the area. He added that they are hoping to get engineering part of the project done by the end of the year, and start construction next year.

“We’ve also contacted PennDOT who maintains the pipe on the north side of the channel. They’ve agreed to go in there and clean up that side to help any flow problems,” said Matthew Waldinger, Director of Planning and Development.

If you have any questions about this project you can call the Millcreek Planning and Development Department at 833-6096.