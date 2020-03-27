Adjustments made for construction schedule at Waldameer Park due to COVID-19

The construction halt is putting a pause on different projects that are looking to come to Waldameer this year.

Waldameer Park was in the middle of putting in their newest slide to the water park, along with a family roller coaster in the park.

Paul Nelson, the owner of Waldameer Park, explained they’ve laid off all of their full time employees. In order to help with the transition, Nelson says they’ve guaranteed full employment pay through the year. Along with carrying hospitalizations and other expenses while they’re out from not working.

As for when the park will be back up to continue the work, they are waiting on the government.

“I hope our fanatics will give a little prayer for Waldameer so we can operate like we normally do. We hope by then that something has happened and that we all know what is happening in the world.” Nelson said.

There is no definitely date yet for the opening weekend at the park.