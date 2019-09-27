Administrators at Villa Maria taking disciplinary action against two students who posted racially insensitive posts on social media

Administrators at Prep, Villa Maria, and Mother Theresa Academy say that disciplinary action is being taken against two students who posted racially insensitive posts on social media.

A student posted a selfie on social media with the phrase “just bought a slave, might sell him tho.”

The other student is wearing white make-up or cream on her face. Her picture says “wearing this to school tomorrow and calling all the black people,” followed by a racial slur.

It prompted a letter to parents and a statement from the Diocese, which says, “We were shocked and dismayed to learn of this situation earlier today. This does not reflect what we expect from students in a Catholic School. It is our hope that in addition to addressing the immediate situation, Villa will work to educate its students on the seriousness of this issue.”

“At this we do not have any further comment on this situation other than what we have stated in the letter that was sent to our families. We continue to investigate so that we can gather the facts involved and then take the appropriate action. As stated in the letter, these actions of the students (i.e., the social media postings) do not reflect the mission and values of the school.”

“Also, we cannot by law divulge the disciplinary action that the school has taken with any students, including those involved with this situation. We are acting in accordance with our handbook and disciplinary policy. I can assure you that we are taking this very seriously and the appropriate discipline is still being determined as we gather the facts involved.”