Adopt a Senior Facebook page helps those who are missing out on a traditional graduation

The Adopt a Senior Facebook page has been the key for many people to reach out to high school seniors who won’t have a traditional graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yoselin Person had the chance to speak with some seniors and those who are giving back. She was live in the studio this morning with more.

This Facebook page has been the source to shine the light on seniors since they have been faced with some changes.

It only took a creative Facebook page recently made by Seneca High School senior Lillian Wheeler to be the outreach for many to shine a light on seniors since things didn’t go as planned this year.

“I was also adopted which was really nice. I got a bunch of gifts, she hand made me shirts. It was so sweet,” said Anna Ramahlo, Adopt a Senior recipient.

Many seniors like Anna have been receiving gifts from the community. Many who have been giving gifts say it’s the least they can all do during these hard times.

“Now that we’re doing this 2020 senior adoption thing, which every time we drop off something to the one girl she’s like practically crying and she said she’ll remember this forever,” said Maria Cannon, Adopt a Senior participant.

Maria has adopted four seniors from Girard and one of them say Maria’s sweet actions became the highlight of her senior year.

“It has definitely made my senior year a lot better. I’m not upset about my graduation or prom anymore because her and other people are recognizing us and just trying to make it better for us, even though we’re all in the same boat,” said Tiffany Rawa, Adopt a Senior recipient.

Many seniors say they are thankful that many are comforting them during a time that’s unknown for many.

It only took one Facebook page created by a senior to help so many other seniors take this time to remember the silver lining in this situation.