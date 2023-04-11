It’s National Pet Day and a local animal shelter has advice for anyone looking to adopt a furry friend.

Founder and director of the ANNA Shelter, Ruth Thompson, says every day is pet day at the shelter, but there are four important aspects that people should consider before adopting.

Thompson says if you don’t own your own home, your landlord has to be on board with you bringing a pet onto their property.

She says those adopting should also have a source of income to pay for their pet’s expenses.

The third rule is that adopting a pet should be a family decision. Fourth, they do not allow surprise adoptions.

Thompson says they do allow people to buy gift cards so that people can come in and meet their potential pet before adopting.