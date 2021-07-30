Adoptions begin for animals recently seized by ANNA Shelter

Earlier this week the ANNA Shelter rescued nearly two dozen animals from a horrible living condition.

After getting cleared by the shelter veterinarian, about half of the animals are back up to health and have been put up for adoption.

On Tuesday, seventeen dogs and six cats were rescued after they were left uncared for by an elderly woman who is suffering from a mental illness.

Some of these animals have already found new homes. The rest are still looking through the bars of their cages.

“As much as I love it here, it still is dog jail. So I don’t want them to stay here any longer than they have to. Once our vet feels they are cleared and he is ready to put them back out in the public, that’s what we want for them,” said Ruth Thompson, ANNA Shelter.

Thompson said that on Friday, ten of the rescued animals went home to a new family.

“We got over 70 applications within the first 24 hours which was fantastic. So our community is great and we so appreciate their support,” said Thompson.

One of those new owners is Alison Almeda.

“Well I have been looking for a companion for my other old Pomeranian and I saw the story on the news and I figured I would come to look at them,” said Alison Almeda, Dog Owner.

Almeda said that finding homes for animals is nothing new for her.

“I actually do a lot of rescuing, but yeah pretty much all of mine are adopted one way or the other,” said Almeda.

Thompson said that the rest of the animals still need to be cleared by the shelters vet and should be ready by early next week.

Thompson said that they are still taking applications through the weekend. She is hoping by Monday or Tuesday most of the animals will be in their new homes.

