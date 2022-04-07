(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —On Saturday, April 9, Burch Farms in North East with host its inaugural Adult Only Easter Egg Hunt.

“We’re trying to offer something up for the adults,” said Burch Farms owner Timothy Burch.

Children are always the stars on Easter. This year also will mark the farm’s 17th year of hosting a children’s Easter egg hunt (on Saturday, April 16). Last year, Burch Farms had 684 children attend its annual hunt. And the feedback from adults was clear – “They say, ‘It’s a great event, but how about doing something for just us adults without all these kids?’” Burch recalled.

During the adults-only hunt, several Easter eggs will be hidden throughout the Burch Farms orchard. The eggs could have coupons for a candy bar, a free glass of wine, maybe a free full bottle of wine, a wine slushy, or a pepperoni and cheese ball made fresh in their bakery.

Tickets for the event sold out in 13 days, Burch said.

“The phone is ringing every day, and people still want tickets,” Burch said. “I already put the plans into action of how I want to do it this year. We’re sticking with 100 people.”

Don’t lose hope, however, because Burch said the farm is planning to continue with adult festivities next month. Burch Farms is planning to have an Apple Blossom Celebration.

“There won’t be any Easter eggs, but I’ll take them on a hay ride up to the orchard where we’ll have a wine tasting, then we’ll come back down where there will be a buffet line and country music,” Burch said. “Normally, the apples are in full bloom then, so I’m hoping it’ll be a breathtaking view for all my guests that evening.”

The Apple Blossom Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 14.

The Burch family has owned the farm for several generations – Timothy Burch is the sixth-generation to own the farm. His son also is at the farm, marking the seventh generation, and his son has a child of his own signifying a potential eighth generation of Burch farmers.

“This is my livelihood. This is my lifestyle. People are hungry to do activities these days, especially outdoor activities, and they love to come to the country,” Burch said. “There is a trend of people coming to facilities like mine.”

Additional details about the upcoming Apple Blossom Celebration will be announced on the Burch Farms Facebook page on Monday, April 11.

Burch Farms is located at 9210 Sidehill Road in North East.