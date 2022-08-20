Children and adults with disabilities got the chance to join bikers in the annual fundraiser known as “The Victory Ride.”

The Erie Homes for Children and Adults Victory Ride event returned.

Hundreds of community members gathered at Perry Highway Hose Company on Saturday morning.

Community members are giving those with special needs a victory ride.

Sixty residents from Erie Homes for Children and Adults were able to ride in a side car.

About a dozen motorcyclists contributed to a good cause.

“They will drive those until the residents say no more. So they really make this event possible. Certainly the gracious donations that are coming from the bikers, the generosity today we’re about to witness is just excellent for EHCA,” said Jonathan Rilling, VP of Marketing for Erie Homes for Adults and Children.

Rilling said on days with beautiful weather and a large turnout, the fundraiser brings in about $20,000.

While the pandemic posed challenges for nonprofits such as EHCA, those involved stayed committed.

“The bikers that started this seven years ago are very loyal to EHCA, very loyal to those our message serves and they really wanted to make sure that today became a reality,” said Rilling.

One organizer said that she’s seen the event grow over the last few years. She said that she has been touched by the generosity of the community.

“It’s just been such a great experience, so inspirational like every year I end up crying when the rides head out even though it’s my seventh or eighth year we’ve done it,” said Stefanie Payne, Program Specialist for EHCA.

Payne explained how the fundraiser was created. She said that it’s all about the residents.

“We started with a couple of residents that were interested in motorcycles and we took them out on rides individually and then the idea came together. Let’s do this for everybody,” said Payne.