Adults only soiree at Experience Children’s Museum

It was time for the adults to have a little fun tonight at the Experience Children’s Museum.

Tonight was the 5th annual Adults Only Soiree at the Children’s Museum.

Over a dozen restaurants and bars were on hand as well as live music and even science experiments for folks to participate in. All of the proceeds for tonight’s soiree go back to help the museum create new exhibits.

Ainslie Brosig, the executive director of the Children’s Museum, telling us that while adulting is hard, it’s a night to kick back and have some fun.

“It’s a way to have fun, it’s real laid back and you’re raising money for a good cause, and so I think people really enjoy that.” Brosig said.

The museum hoped to raise $60,000 from tonight’s event