Advice for keeping children in balance during the school year

Kids are in the thick of the school year, but they can hang in and succeed until the holiday breaks if families practice these stay-in-balance habits.

According to author, parent educator, DurableHuman.com founder, and former WJET reporter Jenifer Joy Madden, it takes a 24/7 perspective on your child’s day to make sure they have 5 kinds of time:

Family Time: Kids need daily face-to-face time with parents and other family members so everyone remains attached, connected, and balanced. The best time to have family time is when everyone eats. Sharing family meals not only helps kids develop manners and patience, but also teaches healthy eating habits. Research shows kids who share family meals have fewer behavioral problems in school and are better at maintaining a healthy weight.

Work Time: Work for kids is school. At school, they all need to master the 21st century skill of focusing on what matters (and not getting distracted), so parents should make plans ahead of time so they don’t text and email during the school day. It can interfere with the student’s concentration, which is hard enough to do as it is! At home, kids should do their homework in a quiet place that is not the bedroom. The bedroom is too easy to become a black hole where kids can get distracted online by friends, etc. Kids also need daily chores in order to have a sense of purpose and connection to the household.

Play Time: Kids need an hour of physical exercise a day. It’s great to play outside to increase stamina, balance and provide a sense of being care free. Any time that may be available for screen-based play should be delayed until after physical play.

Quiet Time: Kids have non-stop input all day, so they need to time to think and digest what they’ve learned and experienced. Make the bedroom a sanctuary and safe thinking space by removing screens and gadgets. Having a peaceful place will allow kids to develop a sense of right and wrong, plus the opportunity to unwind from a hectic day.

Sleep Time: Solid, uninterrupted sleep is the foundation of a successful student. Sleep also performs a vital cleansing process within the brain. So kids are fully recharged and refreshed in the morning, make sure they charge their devices out of the bedroom at night. Give them an alarm clock so they don’t need their phones to wake them up.

