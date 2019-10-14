Advice for saving money on your heating bill as the cold weather approaches

The cold weather is starting to creep up on us and that means you may have already cranked up the heat in your home, which means higher heating bills are on the way.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average American family spends at least $2,200 per year on energy bills, with nearly half of that going towards heating and cooling.

Action News has some tips that will help you save some money on your bill.

“The biggest thing to look at is furnace maintenance, that saves you a lot of money, changing filters on the furnaces,” said Jeff Guthrie, General Manager, Keep Heating and Cooling.

Jeff Guthrie of Keep Heating and Cooling says the typical furnace filter usually lasts about two to three months, then they need replaced. However, that is not all you can do to save money.

“Having a digital set back thermostat, that way when you’re at work it’ll set the temperature back and it brings it up before you come home. It can save you some money on heat bills as well,” said Guthrie.

Your heat bill can also go up depending on how much water you use. It is recommended that you only wash full loads in your dish washer and washing machines. Also make sure you turn off water when not using it.

If you are unable to keep up with your heat bills, the National Fuel Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund can help.

You can call National Fuel to see if you qualify for the program or you can set up an appointment with someone from GECAC.

“The program assists individuals who are handicapped, disabled, 55 or older, a recent loss of employment,” said Deirdre Tate, Self Sufficiency Program Director, GECAC.

In addition to the Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund, there is also LIHEAP or the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which is funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

To see if you can qualify for the LIHEAP program, you can call 461-2002.