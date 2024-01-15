As the winter weather continued in the region, the owner of a local plumbing and heating company said the first thing that homeowners should do is make sure furnaces are up and running.

“Change your batteries. Make sure you got a nice fresh filter in it,” said H. Jack Langer, owner of H. Jack Langer Plumbing and Heating.

If your furnace is making odd noises, he said to immediately call and schedule an appointment to have it inspected.

Residents can also prevent freezing pipes with a few simple steps.

“Opening the doors to the cabinet underneath your kitchen sink to let the warm air flow come in and maybe keep them from freezing,” said Langer.

Leaving water trickling was also recommended by Langer, as he said running water does not freeze.

While taking steps to ensure your house stays protected, the director of the ANNA Shelter was also helping pet owners practice pet safety in the cold weather.

“I’m layered up. I’ve got a hat on today to stay extra warm. Obviously, our dogs can’t do that,” said Ruth Thompson, director of the ANNA Shelter.

She recalled certain areas being more prone to frostbite on dogs, like the pads of their feet, eyes, noses and insides of their ears.

As far as keeping your pet safe in these cold temperatures, Thompson said there is a golden rule that all pet owners should keep in mind.

“Our rule here is when it dips below 25, the dogs are only out for five minutes and then brought right back in. Just again, exercise common sense. If you have concerns, talk to your veterinarian about some smart safety tips, but if you’re cold, they’re cold,” added Thompson.

Langer also said his company has received a total of 96 calls from Sunday morning up until Monday morning regarding frozen pipes and furnaces malfunctioning.