The Fourth of July always brings with it massive celebrations wherever you turn. Oftentimes a big part of the fun is a firework show set up at home.

But animal advocates are advising those with pets to tread carefully, making sure your furry friend is safe and sound first.

Dogs are typically afraid of the loud noises that come with fireworks this time each year.

Ruth Thompson, director of the ANNA Shelter, said an animal’s first instinct is usually to fight or flight. When an animal can’t fight something, it runs away.

“A lot of times, the dogs don’t know where that sound is coming from, they’re just afraid of it, so they’re going to try to get away from it. That’s when we see a lot of intake with the stray dogs coming in because they’re jumping out windows, getting out of porches, garages or wherever they’re being kept that evening. The biggest thing I can caution people is to keep your pets secured,” said Thompson.

She added that there are medications for your pets that can help alleviate stress and compression shirts to keep them calmer.

And keep your pet secure and out of reach of any firework-launching sites for their safety.