Advocates for an Erie County community college attending PA Board of Education meeting in Harrisburg

Advocates for an Erie County community college are heading to the state capitol today.

African American leaders and clergy from Erie County announced they will make the trip to the state Board of Education meeting today in Harrisburg.

Among those making the trip, Gary Horton, Bishop Dwane Brock, and Marcus Atkinson.

Erie County Council Member Carl Anderson and Empower Erie’s Ron DiNicola will also be in attendance, all of whom have shown support for the establishment of a community college.

The Pennsylvania Board of Education will hold an evidentiary hearing on Erie County’s community college application on March 18th.