Advocates rally for better treatment of lyme disease

The fight to change the way insurance companies handle lyme disease goes to the State Capitol.

The Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network and other advocates led a rally Tuesday. They are pushing for House Bill 629 to pass the Senate. The bill would require insurers to cover treatment plans for lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses regardless of whether a doctor’s prescribed treatment plan is for short-term or long-term antibiotics.

Pensylvania has ranked highest in the nation for confirmed cases of lyme disease for the last seven years.