Advocates rally for House Bill 629 to pass, a Bill that would require insurers to cover treatments for tick-borne illnesses

The Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network, along with other advocates, rallied at the State Capitol today. They are pushing for House Bill 629 to pass the Senate.

The Bill would require insurers to cover treatment plans for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses regardless of whether a doctor’s prescribed treatment plan for is short-term or long-term antibiotics.

“My own son had treatments that cost $5,000 to $10,000 per treatment for the consequence of not treating it earlier,” said Julia Wagner, Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network.

Pennsylvania has ranked highest in the nation for confirmed cases of Lyme disease for the last seven years.