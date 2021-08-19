Aerial dropping of rabies vaccine baits begins Thursday in Western Erie County

Aerial dropping of rabies vaccine baits begins Thursday across the Western Border of Erie County.

For the next several weeks, a low flying helicopter will be dropping vaccine baits across a 16-mile area, including Albion, Springfield, Lake City, Girard and Fairview.

Rabies is a viral infection found throughout Pennsylvania that can affect the nervous system of any mammal, including humans. Rabies is almost always fatal.

Rabies spreads quickly, and infects a large number of raccoons and other wildlife. These vaccines will help wildlife that ingest it to develop antibodies against rabies.

If you find rabies bait, it should be left alone.

Click here for more information on rabies from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Click here for more information on rabies from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

