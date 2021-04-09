Aetna Better Health donates van to Community Health Net

Community Health Net is making health care more accessible, with a new van to bring patients to their appointments.

Aetna Better Health donated a new van to Community Health Net Friday afternoon.

The vehicle will help eliminate some of the barriers that affect access to health care. The CEO of Community Health Net says they will soon be transporting their patients to and from their appointments.

“For a lot of our patients, we serve the underserved, people who don’t have that reliable transportation, people who use a lot of public transportation. They will have the option to schedule the appointments and also schedule the van to pick them up and take them back to home.”

The Community Health Net staff have been looking at ways to get patients around. They say the van will help the community.