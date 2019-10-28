Affordable, energy efficient Parade Street Commons East now complete

A 12 million dollar housing project in Erie’s East Side is complete.

The Parade Street Commons East is located just off of Parade Street between East 19th and 20th Streets.

This new addition of housing gives families with low to moderate income another option of somewhere to live.

Each of the units are energy efficient as well, which means they are designed to help the costs of utilities to go down for tenants as well.

“They will be burning less gas, so very energy efficient. That helps with our environment as well, not just the people that live there save money. It helps our whole environment. It makes it healthier for all of us, because we don’t have to breathe that polluted air,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

To honor the completion, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow evening at 20th and Parade Streets.