A new affordable housing complex will soon be constructed in the 1300 block of East Lake Road.

The property is a portion of the former Hammermill Site.

$3 million of American Rescue Plan funds will help redevelop a Brownfield Site into a housing community.

“Right now, we’re looking at a single, three-story building that would be between one and three bedroom apartments. General occupancy, which means it’s open to the general public and it’s not age restricted,” said Matthew Good, CEO at HANDS.

The HANDS Hammermill Village Project is receiving support from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

“That’s been sitting there for more than 20 years. We need to get that redeveloped and we’re addressing a short-term need, but we’re doing it in a way where we’re creating a tool that will be here in the long run.” said Chris Groner, Erie County Redevelopment Authority Vice President.

Several community leaders said it’s an ideal location because of its proximity to resources and job opportunities.

“We think that it really fits nicely with a lot of the opportunities that are available in that area, between ECAT, and the programs that they offer, workforce development and job training programs that are going on there,” Good said.