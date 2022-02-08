Afghanistan refugee begins new life in Erie

An Afghan refugee is now facing the daunting task of starting a new life in Erie after fleeing the fall of his country at the hands of Taliban soldiers.

Here is more on his journey to the United States.

The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban changed the lives of many and brought one refugee right here to Erie, Pennsylvania.

Thousands of lives changed in late August as calls rang out of Kabul, Afghanistan falling to the Taliban. Abdul Qader Zaman recalls August 24th.

“We went from my house to the Hamid Karzai Airport and that’s Kabul International Airport. We went there we went inside the airport the U.S. soldiers they helped us to go inside of the airport. We did biometric there then went to the aircraft,” said Abdul Qader Zaman, Afghanistan Refugee.

Qatar, Germany, Philadelphia, and Virginia are the stops Zaman made before finally reaching Erie where he became a resident on January 14th.

“My paperwork is all in pending with this settlement agency. They are working to help us to take my kids to school. We have got most of our benefits,” said Zaman.

The USCRI International Institute of Erie is playing a key role in Zaman’s new life in Erie.

“We start with the initial settlement process which happens and then from there we go into long term services. So employment is one, school enrollment and understanding the school system, a long term case management if needed,” said Dylanna Grasinger, Director of USCRI Erie.

Although it was a struggle to get here, Zaman feels it was worth it for the sake of his family.

“When I sleep at night I feel safe. That’s more and more enjoyable for me,” said Zaman.

Zaman is looking forward to the warm weather in Erie and believes it will be very beautiful.