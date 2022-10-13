ERIE, PA – A rather gusty cold front moved through Thursday Morning and many towns received a soaking rainfall. Check out some of the rainfall totals from earlier today.

Thursday Morning Rainfall

Steady rain is well to the East as of late Thursday. More sunshine is expected on Friday, but it will remain gusty at times. There is a small chance for a shower Saturday, but the vast majority of the weekend looks mainly rain free.

Not A Bad Weekend

Big changes arrive heading into next week. Some of the coldest air yet is poised to make a visit to the Great Lakes. A strong cold front will push through Monday, with showers developing and then much colder air will invade. The high temperature will only be in the 40s. It will be cold enough for some wet snow over higher elevations. Any snow accumulation would be minimal and would be confined to the higher elevations in the lake belts.

Stay tuned to Jet 24 and Fox 66 Your Weather Authority for any updates.