After car theft in Erie, we talk to a trooper on how to prevent this from happening to you

For most crimes, there isn't a significant amount of evidence left at the scene, let alone a video capturing it all; that's not the case in a recent car theft in Erie.

The video shows a group of alleged criminals breaking in and taking a car in full view of a home surveillance camera. The theft occurred around 7:30pm as Patrick Stanton and his girlfriend sat just feet away from the vehicle in her living room.

Stanton tells us, "we heard a door open and shut and we thought, 'ok, Hannah's here.' Nobody came in. We heard maybe a minute later the door open and shut again."

When his girlfriend's daughter arrived, they were going to leave to get dinner when he realized his 2016 Ford Expedition was stolen.

Thinking it was a prank, Stanton checked the surveillance camera outside of the house and watched as a group of four to five young adults broke into his car.

"I started looking through my security footage and, low and behold, pretty much instantly see people going through my car and driving away with it."

"I let [police] know, it was a very orchestrated event, especially by the video."

Nobody knows when they’re going to fall victim to a car theft, but there are some safety precautions you can take to protect your possessions. State Trooper Cindy Schick tells us, "we recommend that you always keep your cars locked up, take the keys out of the engine, and out of the car together."

As simple as it sounds, Trooper Schick says that most of the time, stolen cars are unlocked or have the keys near them.

The Erie County Police say that they are continuing to investigate the grand theft, but have no suspects yet.

Now, for Stanton, he says that he hopes that when police find his car, the people who did this are in it.