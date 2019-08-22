After losing child in Sandy Hook tragedy, Michele Gay speaks on school safety

After losing her daughter in the Sandy Hook shooting, Michele Gay has made it her mission to ensure schools are “safe and sound.”

Gay is the co-founder of Safe and Sound Schools, a nonprofit school safety resource program. The program provides schools with research based tools and crisis prevention plans.

Gay was brought in to speak to the Millcreek Township School District staff. There she shared her story of losing her daughter Josephine Grace.

She also shared the ways Safe and Sound chose to help school communities in the memories of those who lost their lives on December 14, 2012.

“We love folks to make use of our parent programming, our student programming, programs that we have in there for safety teams. We’re just there as a resource to get the conversation going,” said Michele Gay, Co-founder, Safe and Sound Schools.

“What a powerful message. What an inspirational person Michele Gay is. To turn a personal tragedy like that into a national movement to improve school safety and make sure her tragedy doesn’t happen to others, is just remarkable,” said William Hall, Superintendent, Millcreek Township School District.

For an in-depth interview with Michele Gay you can visit the web exclusive section on yourerie.com.