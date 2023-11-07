A local jewelry store is closing its doors after almost 60 years of business in the Erie community.

The owner of Breakiron Jewelers, Linda Breakiron, said she has been involved with the business for 43 years and has run the store as the sole owner for 23 years.

Breakiron said her store is one of the last private, family-owned jewelry stores in Erie.

She added she has heard wonderful stories from customers as the doors prepare to close, but she is looking forward to spending time with family, volunteering in the area, and taking in all that Erie has to offer.

“I want to enjoy more of the Erie area. I like to snow shoot, jet-ski and hike. It’s just so gorgeous. I want to be able to really enjoy the outdoors but then also the community,” Breakiron said.

A 70% off sale is currently taking place. Breakiron said the store will remain open until everything is sold.