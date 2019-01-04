After two ski lift-related deaths in PA this year, we speak to Peek 'N Peak about safety Video

One family's day out turned dark after their 17-year-old son died following a fall from a ski lift. The accident happened at Blue Mountain Resort in the Poconos Mountains earlier this week.

That incident follows a similar accident at Seven Springs Resort in Johnstown.

In both accidents, riders were taking a ski lift.

With recent events, we stopped by Peek 'N Peak Resort to see what safety precautions are in place for the ski lifts they operate. According to officials at the resort, New York is one of 27 states that require a lap bar.

Stuart Gates, Director of Snow Sports, says, "we have policies in place to make it safer, especially for kids. Anybody six or under has to ride with a capable adult. Anybody else coming, we ensure that everybody can confidently ride the lift."

The Blue Mountains accident currently remains under investigation.