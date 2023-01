Two women were injured in a late afternoon accident on Jan. 13. That accident took place in the 8400 block of Wattsburg Road.

The two women were both taken to the hospital while a male driver refused treatment at the scene.

The report from the scene said that one of the women suffered a compound fracture of the lower arm and the other women was ejected.

Police said it appears the vehicle was northbound when it crossed traffic and went into a ditch before being spun around.