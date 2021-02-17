Afternoon apartment fire in North East evacuates three residents

An afternoon fire in North East leaves three residents homeless.

It was shortly after noon today when as many as nine volunteer companies responded to the fire at 85 Clinton Street in North East which is a four unit apartment complex.

The scariest moment for the volunteers came when part of the roof in the back collapsed and the decision was made to get out of the building.

“Basically when the roof collapsed, we had to evacuate the structure. The county sends out a special tone. The drivers sound their air horns. Everyone came out and we have the two aerials set up in position. We did spray a lot of water in from the outside,” said Chief Matt Skrekla, Fuller Hose Company.

No one was injured from this fire and a state police fire marshal will be inspecting the building on Thursday morning.