Fire departments from three counties battle a blaze that destroyed a building near Corry.

The fire was first reported around 4 p.m. this afternoon.

According to firefighters a large garage on the 19000 block of Route 89 was destroyed.

The fire also spread to a nearby house, causing minor damage.

An excavator has been on scene tearing down what is left of the garage. No one was injured.

According to Erie County 911, nine departments from Erie, Crawford and Warren counties responded to the fire.