Afternoon fire guts home in Conneaut Lake

A family in Conneaut Lake lost their home to a fire in the early afternoon of February 12th.

According to a witness at the scene, the fire reportedly began around noon. When firefighters arrived on the scene at 12000 block of Tiefer Avenue, both the second floor floor of the house and attic were fully involved.

It took firefighters about an hour and a half to put out the fire.

It is believed that the home is a total loss.

The family was able to escape the fire without any injuries.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as more information becomes