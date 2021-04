Calls came in shortly after 11 a.m. for a rollover accident on West 2nd and Myrtle Streets.

In this accident three people were trapped inside a vehicle. All three people have been taken to UPMC Hamot with unknown injuries.

Erie Police along with EMS, Erie Fire Department and EmergyCare are still currently on the scene this afternoon.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.