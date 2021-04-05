Afternoon trailer fire breaks out on West Ridge Road

A trailer fire broke out this afternoon causing a portion of West Ridge Road to also be closed off by the West Ridge Fire Department.

Calls came in just before 12:30 p.m. for a trailer fire out near West Ridge Road. This was a working fire that started in the middle of the trailer and worked it’s way towards the back of the structure.

The trailer is now a total loss from the fire, however no injuries were reported as all residents were able to escape in time.

The West Ridge Fire Department was on scene responding to the fire. National Fuel was also on scene in order to turn off the gas connected to the structure.

In order to get water to battle the blaze, the fire department needed to close off a section of West Ridge Road. The road should reportedly be opening up within the next hour.

The scene is currently being cleaned up by crews as well.